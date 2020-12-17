By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Uche Secondus said the party was traumatised by the kidnap of Kankara schoolboys by Boko Haram.

He asked Buhari to #bringbackourboys.

Secondus stated this at a protest he led at the party’s Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja on Thursday.

He also demanded that President Buhari secure the safe release of the abducted Government Science Secondary schoolboys.

He said the ruling party can do more than issue statements and said they should come all out and reunite the children with their parents.

According to him, the protest was to enable the international community be aware of what is happening in Nigeria.

Secondus said the PDP wants Buhari to bring back our boys from captivity..