By Muhaimin Olowoporoku
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairman, Uche Secondus said the party was traumatised by the kidnap of Kankara schoolboys by Boko Haram.
He asked Buhari to #bringbackourboys.
Secondus stated this at a protest he led at the party’s Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja on Thursday.
He also demanded that President Buhari secure the safe release of the abducted Government Science Secondary schoolboys.
He said the ruling party can do more than issue statements and said they should come all out and reunite the children with their parents.
According to him, the protest was to enable the international community be aware of what is happening in Nigeria.
Secondus said the PDP wants Buhari to bring back our boys from captivity..
Buhari has failed Nigerians. APC also has failed. PDP and Secondus failed woefully before. If you give them another opportunity, massive failure awaits them. In fact, the country’s successive leaderships have failed. Consequently, the country has failed.
I support the calls for restructuring. For the future of our children, let’s stop this experiment. It has not worked and it will never work