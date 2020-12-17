By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmad Sani Yerima, has declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Yerima made his intention known at a press conference in Abuja, stating that the time was right after he buried his ambition severally in the past.

He said: “You may recall that in 2006, I declared my interest to contest for the presidency after having served Zamfara State for a period of eight years.

“However, I decided to withdraw for the current President at that time and since then I went to Senate for three terms. Now that Mr. President is completing his second term, I decided to try again to see what God will have for me having voluntarily decided not to go to the Senate again.”

Yerima He also dismissed claims of zoning in the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said: “You see, I don’t think there is anything like agreement. You can ask Mr President, he led the group, Asiwaju was there, I was part of it, there was no meeting. The agreement can’t be verbal, it has to be written.”

Earlier this year, the former governor had hinted about his intention that he will contest the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

Yerima had said various political groups in different parts of the country had approached him to contest the position, adding that he responded indifferently but queried them over the timing while most of them urged him to declare his ambition early enough as it is done in developed climes.