Plateau Assembly passes N147.5bn appropriation bill for 2021

The Plateau House of Assembly on Thursday passed the State 2021 appropriation Bill of N147.5 billion.

The Bill, as passed by the Assembly, is N14.3 billion higher than the N133.2 billion presented to the legislature by Gov. Simon Lalong for its consideration and passage.

It indicated that N90.2 billion is for recurrent expenditure, while N57.3 billion is for capital expenditure.

Mr Yahaya Adamu (APC-Wase), House Chairman on Appropriation, said that the increment was due to observations and additions made during budget defence by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Adamu said that the committee observed a shortage of manpower in most MDAs due to death and retirement of staff without replacement.

He said that recommendations were made for recruitment to fill the vacancies.

He said that recommendations were also made for the release of subheads to agencies that were owed by the State Government.

The House presided over by its Speaker, Abok Ayuba said that the bill would be forwarded to the governor for his ascent.

The 2021 appropriation bill was presented to the House by Lalong on Nov. 11.

According to the Governor, the bill tagged: ‘Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Infrastructural Growth’, was intended to pursue programmes and projects to better the lives of the people of the state.