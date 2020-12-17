

Jessica Onyegbula/Abuja

The Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), has announced the death of the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Archdiocese of Kaduna, Most Rev. Peter Jatau.

He died at the age of 89.

The outspoken bishop died at St. Gerald’s Catholic Hospital, Kaduna, after a brief illness, said Rev. Fr Mike Umoh, CSN National Director in Abuja.

Archbishop Jatau was born on August 5th, 1931 in Marsa Kaje in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Nigeria.

He was ordained a Priest of Kaduna Archdiocese on July 7, 1963, and ordained a Bishop on November 5, 1972.

He spent altogether 57 years in the priesthood.

Burial arrangement has not been announced.