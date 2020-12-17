By Chijioke Okoronkwo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over a virtual meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting was the seventh virtual meeting as the nation complies with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) safety protocols on the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Governors joined the virtual NEC meeting from their respective states.

At the last virtual meeting on Nov. 19, the Finance Bill that seeks to provide more tax incentives for Nigerian businesses and individuals was formally presented to the council.

Osinbajo is constitutionally the chairman of NEC which meets monthly to deliberate on the coordination of economic planning and programmes of various levels of government.

NAN