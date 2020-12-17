By Yemi Adeleye

The Lagos State Deputy Gov. Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Thursday commended the Management and Staff of the Lagos Traffic Radio for their effort in providing traffic information and reducing gridlock through live reports.

Hamzat gave the commendation as the Lead Speaker at the Fifth Lagos Traffic Radio Lecture Series Webinar with the Theme: ‘Traffic Law Enforcement; The New Normal’.

The deputy governor commended the organisation for prompt and timely dissemination of traffic advice and information, which enabled residents to navigate smoothly across the metropolis daily.

Hamzat said that the station had lived up to its mandate, and called on residents to always tune in to plan their journeys.

According to him, this will further ease traffic in the metropolis.

He said that the informed updates were in line with the THEMES Agenda of the present administration in guaranteeing seamless Inter-Modal Transport System, through effective Transport and Traffic Management.

“This year’s theme is apt, especially in the face of the daunting challenges posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic which is ravaging the world.

“The present administration has diversified transportation using different modes, including Water Transportation, just as it intensifies work on the ongoing Red Line Rail Project,” Hamzat said.

The deputy governor gave assurance of more robust enforcement of all existing traffic rules and regulations in the state.

He commended the organisation for partnering with the government and all its ministries, departments and agencies toward ensuring a Lagos that works for all.

Also speaking, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, advised the station to intensify its efforts in bringing out more innovative programmes to resolve traffic bottlenecks in the state.

Oladeinde, who was one of the Guest Speakers at the Virtual event, said that the government had announced plans to install 2000 CCTV cameras across the state to monitor traffic congestion.

He said that the cameras would complement the efforts of traffic managers and combat the menace of traffic offenders on Lagos roads.

Speaking on the topic, “Lagos Traffic Law Enforcement: The Technical Dynamics of New Normal”, Oladeinde added that in the coming weeks, about 1000 hand-held cameras would be distributed to personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

According to him, this will enable them to document their operations and ensure proper sanctions to offenders of the state traffic laws.

“This is to demonstrate government’s commitment to leverage on technology and up-to-date realities of post pandemic era in improving and solving the challenges of transportation and other related matters.

“Government is also working to reduce human contact at the point of vehicle documentation, registration and licensing.

“Fifty-seven more LAVICS Centres will be established across the state to enable motorists key into the zero tolerance for rickety vehicles on our roads,” he said.

Prof. Akin Abayomi, Commissioner for Health, said that since the first index case of COVID-19 in February, the state government had recorded 25, 000 confirmed cases and had tested almost 200, 000 people.

Abayomi spoke on the topic, “Safety Starts with Us: Transportation and Personal Health Responsibility”.

He said: “Right from the beginning, Lagos State’s testing capacity has improved with more people getting tested monthly.

“From about two hundred to five hundred, one thousand, and now Lagos is testing close to two thousand people every day, across the state, in all the local government areas and Local Council Development Areas.”

According to him, there is the need for residents to follow all safety protocols, including, regular handwashing, use of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing and wearing of face masks, for the pandemic to be defeated.

He also tasked parents and guidance to watch over their kids in the midst of the global health challenge.

Earlier, the host, Lagos State Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, noted that with 22 million trips made daily on Lagos roads, a well-developed transportation system was critical.

Omotosho said that a well-developed transportation system became imperative for the state’s success as a social-economic model for the African Continent.

According to him, the lecture series is geared toward proffering solutions to the problems associated with the transportation industry, which include lack of expertise, lack of political will, lack of revenue, and lack of human resources.

In his remarks, the General Manager, Lagos Traffic Radio, Mr. Tayo Akanle, described Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as a man of many visions and passion, full of dedication for Lagos and all its citizens.

Akanle said that the governor had continued to show great leadership skills in the face of COVID-19, a global pandemic that had ravaged the world.

He pledged the station’s commitment to continue to provide timely, accurate, reliable, and objective traffic reports to the general public.