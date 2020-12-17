Fire Department INC boss, Rudeboy comes through with the official music video for “Woman“.

It was produced by Chrisstringz and directed by Clarence Peters.

Rudeboy, real name Paul Okoye, became popular in the 2000s as a member of the now defunct P-Square duo with his twin brother Peter Okoye.

P-Square separated in 2017, and started their solo careers.

Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in the same year.

His song “Reason With Me” generated the highest views on Youtube In Africa in 2019. He founded his Fire Department Inc record label in 2019.

Okoye on 22 March 2014 married Anita Isama.

In 2013, their son son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta as well.