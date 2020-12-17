Nigeria has hit another grim milestone in COVID-19 cases, with new 930 cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC).

The previous record was set on 11 December, with 795 cases.

According to the data released Wednesday night by the NCDC, Lagos and Abuja, the Federal capital account for 458 or 49.2 percent of the total cases.

Eight states, such as Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Imo, Jigawa, Rivers and Kwara, also registered unusual high numbers.

Although no new death was recorded in the last 24 hours, active cases have surged to 7,087, from 6, 438 on Tuesday..

The NCDC also reported a number of recoveries, out of whom 106 were community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

The NCDC gave a summary of Nigeria’s COVID-19 situation on Wednesday night:

“Till date”, it said,”75062 cases have been confirmed, 66775 cases have been discharged and 1200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory”,

Here is a breakdown of the 930 new cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria;

Lagos-279

FCT-179

Plateau-62

Kaduna-54

Kano-52

Katsina-52

Imo-42

Jigawa-42

Rivers-38

Kwara-30

Nasarawa-19

Yobe-15

Ogun-13

Borno-10

Oyo-9

Niger-9

Ebonyi-6

Bauchi-6

Edo-5

Taraba-4

Sokoto-2

Cross River-2