By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has revealed that he would have ended up hustling on the streets if he wasn’t doing music.

Speaking during an interview with the English model, Naomi Campbell, the 30-year-old revealed that he feels God used music to change his life knowing that he wasn’t born with a silver spoon.

“If I wasn’t blessed to be doing music I would have probably been on the streets.

“I am not from a rich family, and I wasn’t raised with a silver spoon, so I feel I was blessed, so I can be a blessing to my family and to those around me.

“I believe if I wasn’t making music I would have been on the streets hustling like every other kid.

”God blessed me with music, and it’s safe to say music changed my life. It also changed the life of those I love and care about,” he said.