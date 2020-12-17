By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

X-Men and Lord of the Rings actor, Sir Ian Murray McKellen CH CBE has received the Covid-19 vaccine at the Queen Mary’s University Hospital in London.

The 81-year-old star becomes the latest celebrity to be photographed receiving the vaccine, saying he felt “euphoric” to be vaccinated.

“Anyone who has lived as long as I have is alive because they have had previous vaccinations,” said the veteran actor.

Sir Ian said it was “a very special day” to receive the “painless” and “convenient” vaccination from GP Dr Phil Bennett-Richards.

“I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone,” he continued, saying he felt “very lucky”.

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc — Ian McKellen (@IanMcKellen) December 17, 2020

Healthcare workers, the elderly and people living in care homes are among the first to receive the vaccine in the UK.