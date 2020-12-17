By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has finally got a verification badge on Twitter.

Laycon becomes the first Big Brother Naija season 5 former housemate to be verified on Twitter.

Laycon who took to his verified Twitter page, said “Congratulations Icons”.

“I love you guys so much.. Wait… I love you guys so so so much. Let’s keep growing together,” he added.

Laycon had earlier warned of an account impersonating him, urging his fans to report the page.

Laycon said, “Hey people! This account – – > @itsIaycon (the L is actually a capital ‘i’) has been impersonating me and scamming unsuspecting people. Please disregard any private or public messages from it and report it. Thank you”

Trending the hashtag “#VerifiedLaycon”, many fans popularly known as “Icons” congratulated him for getting the twitter blue tick.

Here are some reactions;

Today belongs to @itslaycon. Everywhere on the trend table you find icons and their presido. Not even some persons homecoming can take this shine. Icons keep pressing necks. #VerifiedLaycon #HipHopVideoStreamingParty pic.twitter.com/xrYfmDjNs8 — petite 🛡💡 (@VictoryGilbert1) December 17, 2020

Shey you see, we dey verified Confam! 😁. There are lyrics for every occasion. #VerifiedLaycon #HipHopVideoStreamingParty pic.twitter.com/EiiMADSqmh — Analyst (@BBNaijaAnalyst) December 17, 2020

You are an Icon here screaming wow wow wow wow Laycon is verified , #VerifiedLaycon and also trending the tag #HipHopVideoStreamingParty but not streaming the Hiphop video on YouTube your phone screen will break today 🙄🙄😌😌 pic.twitter.com/AUqDy2JW4s — Reybaeccah!🌼 (@Reybaeccah) December 17, 2020

Icons decided not to trend Laycon on Twitter everyday, instead they focused on his music. Now Laycon's music is topping charts, and Twitter also verified him. That is SENSE, foresight, intelligence and so on and so forth.👌👌#VerifiedLaycon#HipHopVideoStreamingParty pic.twitter.com/JuG7IybxYZ — Jada Steves💡💡 (@steves_jay) December 17, 2020

President Laycon of the Federal Republic of Icons has been verified! Let that sink!

#VerifiedLaycon pic.twitter.com/WJAgVH9LTl — Queen Qwabe (@queen_qwab) December 17, 2020

As Laycon gets Verified on Twitter

I'm going to follow every Icon that Retweets this tweet

Please, make sure you follow back

Let's make more Iconic friends#VerifiedLaycon #HipHopVideoStreamingParty pic.twitter.com/I4cJ9h86Wn — Adewuyi❤️💡 (@Hardeywhuyi0) December 17, 2020