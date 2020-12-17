Laycon

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has finally got a verification badge on Twitter.

Laycon becomes the first Big Brother Naija season 5 former housemate to be verified on Twitter.

Laycon who took to his verified Twitter page, said “Congratulations Icons”.

“I love you guys so much.. Wait… I love you guys so so so much. Let’s keep growing together,” he added.

Laycon had earlier warned of an account impersonating him, urging his fans to report the page.

Laycon said, “Hey people! This account – – > @itsIaycon (the L is actually a capital ‘i’) has been impersonating me and scamming unsuspecting people. Please disregard any private or public messages from it and report it. Thank you”

Trending the hashtag “#VerifiedLaycon”, many fans popularly known as “Icons” congratulated him for getting the twitter blue tick.

