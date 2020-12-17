Friends and associates of late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo State, on Thursday, organised a novelty football match in commemoration of his 71st Posthumous birthday.

The novelty match, held at the Lead City University Stadium, attracted several dignitaries, including the widow of the late former governor, Florence Ajimobi and family members.

The match was hosted by Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe (APC-Oluyole), a former aide of the late Ajimobi.

The match, played between Akorede Local Government team and Idi-Ayunre team, saw the former triumph with two goals.

Mrs Ajimobi commended Akande-Sadipe on the initiative, saying it had encouraged the youths and entertained adults in the constituency.

She said nothing was too much to celebrate her late husband, who during his lifetime gave his all to the development of Oyo State, his party and family.

“We miss him and his legacies,” she said.

Mr Seyi Adisa (APC- Afijio State Constituency), said that his former boss was fondly called Archipelago because he wanted football to be one of the things he would be remembered for.

Adisa, who was late Ajimobi’s Principal Private Secretary while in office, said his former boss deserved such befitting match in his honour, being a football nut himself.

“Everybody is here to witness the artistic displays by soccer players, as part of activities to celebrate our legendary father and role-model, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi,” he said.

ADIS said the late Ajimobi played football for his alma-mata, Lagelu Grammar School.

Earlier, Akande-Sadipe, who is the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, said the match was her way of celebrating the late governor.

She described the late Ajimobi as the support system to her political career while he was alive.

The winning Akorede football team won was presented with a trophy, while all the players who participated in the novelty match were given cash.