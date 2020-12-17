By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Lagos State Government has ordered that all private and public schools vacate by Friday, Dec. 18th.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Education, Mrs Abiola Seriki-Ayeni.

She said, “The 2020/2021 first term academic session for public and private schools comes to an end on Friday, 18th December 2020”.

“The Lagos State Government has directed public and private schools in the state to vacate on Friday 18th December 2020.

“Therefore, all public and private schools below the tertiary level in the state are to close for the Christmas and New Year holiday on that day.

”Schools are to resume back on Monday 4th January 2021 in compliance with the Lagos State harmonized academic calendar.

“It is important to note that boarders are to resume on Sunday 3rd January 2021 while academic activities commences immediately,” the statement read in part.