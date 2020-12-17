By Abankula

All abducted schoolboys of Kankara Government Science Secondary School have been released, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina said today.

Masari gave the number of freed students as 344, more than the 333 he said were abducted initially.

According to him, the boys are presently kept safe in Tsafe, a local government area in Zamfara State.

Governor Masari noted that the boys would be brought back to Kankara on Friday.

In a video released today by Boko Haram, one of the students pleaded with government to negotiate with the terrorists.

He also said some of them had been killed when the military engaged the terrorists in a fire fight.

He urged government not to send the military to free them.

The boys were stolen by Boko Haram terrorists from their school in the night of 11 December, after a gunfight with police guards.

The Ak 47 gun wielding terrorists stormed the school on auto-bikes.

The kidnap triggered a national outrage against the Buhari administration.

It also triggered fresh calls for the sack of service chiefs, who have overstayed their tenure in office.

On Monday, Governor Masari said the abductors had made contacts.

“The abductors of our Children have made contacts with the Government and talks are ongoing to ensure their safety and return to their respective families.

“The security agencies deployed for rescue operations have also informed us that they have located their position”, he tweeted.