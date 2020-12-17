The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, has revealed that Nigerians would start getting the COVID-19 vaccine from January 2021.

Enahire made this known while briefing State House correspondents after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

The virtual FEC was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, while President Muhammadu Buhari joined virtually from his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

According to Enahire, “We’ve signed up with the World Health Organisation and Gavi for access to vaccines immediately they’re available.

“But you know that these vaccines are new and are in packets and the producers aren’t given any indemnity.

“These countries where these vaccines are manufactured, have of course, given themselves the priority to serve themselves, and we hope that the pressure from the WHO and Gavi will be able to get reserves for other countries that aren’t manufacturing, and they’ll be able to attend to what will be signed up to.

“We signed up for advanced market participation in Covax; so, if we will be able to get our own, I think it’ll be in January.”