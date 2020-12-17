Michael Adeshina

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has contracted COVID-19.

The Director of Press and Publicity to the governor, Dr. Makut Macham, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Macham explained that the governor is now in isolation after his tests came out positive while that of other members of his family returned negative.

Macham added that samples of Lalong’s close aides have also been collected for testing.

All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will now be handled by the Deputy Governor.

“As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment. All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the deputy governor,” the statement said.

It added, “The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent.

“He advises citizens to apply all precautionary measures, especially during the festive period by avoiding large gatherings, using facemasks, washing hands with soap and water and adhering to personal hygiene measures.“