By Emmanuel Antswen

Governor Samuel Ortom has ordered the closure of all boarding schools in Benue State.

This is following the abduction of students at Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, .

Ortom announced the decision on Thursday when he visited the Maximum Security Custodian Centre (MSCC) in Makurdi.

He said he had directed the Commissioner for Education to complete necessary steps to close all boarding schools in Benue as a preventive measure against the abduction of students.

The governor said if hundreds of students could be abducted in Katsina, the home state of the president, no place was safe again.

Ortom expressed regrets at the abduction of students and on-going killings across the country.

Thereafter, he called on the President Muhammadu Buhari and security chiefs to adopt new methods of addressing insecurity.

NAN