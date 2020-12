By Peter Uwumarogie

Gombe State government has declared Friday as a work-free day, in preparation for Saturday’s local government election.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya made the declaration in a statewide broadcast on Thursday in Gombe. This, he said, was to enable the people to return to their various local government areas for the election.

He said that there would be restriction of movement on all non-essential services on Election Day to ensure safety and security of lives and property.

“The regulations are for the collective good of everyone, hence the need for the people to comply.

“This administration is concerned about grassroots activities, as it is the closest to the people.

“ Local government, as the closest government to the grassroots, deserves the highest priority, therefore the decision on who governs and how they should be governed is a matter of great priority,” he said.

The governor expressed the hope that the election would usher in trustworthy administrators who would manage the affairs of local governments and the state in general.

Yahaya said that his administration had provided the necessary platform for the state’s electoral commission to conduct a free and fair election.

He warned trouble makers to desist from acts that could endanger the lives and property of the people.

“Our administration has zero-tolerance for violence or election-related crimes. My administration will deal with any trouble maker, no matter how highly placed.

“I urge all political parties to play the game according to the laid down rules. No political ambition is worth the blood of any Gombe citizen,” Yahaya said.

He charged them to respect and accept the will of the people.

While urging the public to come out and vote, Yahaya appealed to everyone to comply with COVID-19 protocols and remain peaceful while exercising their franchise.

He urged security personnel to maintain peace to enable the people to exercise their electoral rights while calling on traditional rulers to help maintain peace in their domains.

