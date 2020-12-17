Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Thursday felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), conveyed the message of felicitation in a statement he signed on behalf of FEC in Abuja.

“On behalf of members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), I wish to felicitate with His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of his 78th birthday.

“We also wish to thank the Almighty God for endowing him with wisdom and good health to steer the ship of the Nigerian state,” he said.

The SGF said the president had consistently provided purposeful and focused leadership, especially now when the nation and indeed nations of the world needed such leadership.

“It is our sincere prayers that under your leadership, Nigeria shall continue to enjoy stability, remain united and indivisible, because you are committed to the objective of nation-building,” Mustapha added.

The nation’s chief scribe wished Mr President many more happy returns of the day and God’s abundant grace to continue to pilot the affairs of the country.