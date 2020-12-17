By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari with a ”thank you” note as he celebrates his 78th birthday.

In a statement signed by Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, the PGF felicitated with the President.

“Together with all Nigerians, we celebrate this special day with you and your family, we acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“Recognising all the difficult period we face as a nation, we are confident that under your leadership, we will be able to resolve our national security challenges and restore peace in every part of the country.

“As we wish you a happy birthday and also say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work under your leadership with the abiding faith,” the statement said.

The forum’s chairman expressed optimism that the initiatives of the APC-led federal government would meet the expectations of Nigerians.

Bagudu added that the forum was very proud of Buhari’s patriotic leadership, describing him as a role model and a source of inspiration.

NAN