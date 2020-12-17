The 2020 Christmas and New Year celebrations will be a dull affair in Benue as the state government on Thursday announced a ban on all picnic-related activities during the yuletide season.

This was the decision taken by the Benue Security Council in response to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the State at its meeting on Thursday.

Governor Sam Ortom who spoke to journalists at the end of meeting in Makurdi, said the ban on picnics and other forms of celebrations was necessary to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Orotm said increasing numbers of cases of the pandemic in the country was worrisome.

The Governor noted that like some other states in the country, Benue has started recording more cases of the pandemic in its second wave and urged residents to obey all NCDC COVID-19 protocols.

He said his administration would continue to take necessary steps that would ensure the safety of residents.

On the security challenges in the state, the governor said that the Council had received briefings from all the security heads and would act on it accordingly.

He said that government was taking adequate measures to continue to address security challenges in the State.

The governor also appealed to the citizens to provide information on suspicious movements or persons to relevant security agencies for immediate action.