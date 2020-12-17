Venerable Amaechi Okwuosa, Managing Director, Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) said the Agency has revoked 60 approvals it granted in error in the past.

Okwuosa, who made the disclosure on Thursday at a ‘Meet the Media’ meeting held in Awka, added that the Agency would revoke more, to make way for better development in the state and also in compliance with the Awka master plan.

The managing director said that the agency employed the use of aerial photography and structural plans while ensuring that roads were put in place before approvals were granted.

He commended the administration of Gov. Willie Obiano for its support to the agency, to carry out its mandate, saying that siting of gas plants and skids was a big problem confronting the state, and operators have up to the end of December 2020 to remove them.

According to him, the agency is a professional institution, and that any erring staff that failed to meet up with its standards would be penalised.

“We have nine of the agency staff sacked, eleven sent back to the ministry and four suspended, after we investigated complaints against them.

“We desire to follow due process in giving approvals and if anyone defaults it must be corrected,” he said.