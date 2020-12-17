The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to support, “The Milkmaid”, a Nigerian movie spotlighting the effects of insurgency and extremism, in its quest to win the 2021 Oscars.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the call in a statement issued on Thursday, also pledged the government’s full support for the success of the film.

The statement, made available to newsmen in Abuja, was signed by Mr. Segun Adeyemi, Special Assistant to the President (Media) Office of The Minister of Information and Culture.

“The Milkmaid”, is representing Nigeria in the International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars.

The minister said the film is a testament to the progress which the local film industry has made in the areas of professionalism and international competitiveness.

He said that the film also highlighted Nigeria’s potential as a viable destination for cutting edge film productions.

Mohammed said, while supremely entertaining, the film sensitizes and facilitates insights into the predicament of victims of insurgency, especially women and children.

He said the film has contributed to ongoing efforts aimed at eradicating extremism from society.

“Technically crafted to the highest international cinematic standards, “The Milkmaid” showcases the natural beauty of Nigeria’s topography such as the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State.

“It highlighted the richness of the subregion’s colorful Hausa and Fulani cultures,” he said.

Written, produced, and directed by Desmond Ovbiagele, ‘The Milkmaid’ is a Hausa language-based thriller spotlighting insurgency and extremism, especially as they affect women and children in Sub-Saharan Africa.

It narrates the story of a Fulani milkmaid who confronts extremists in a rural African community in a quest to locate her missing sister and details how efforts to recapture her disrupted past became complicated.

The film was selected by the 12-member Nigeria Official Selection Committee (NOSC), having followed and met the prescribed procedures by the United States’ Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

The selection of ‘The Milkmaid’ was officially announced on Dec. 1 by the NOSC, headed by a filmmaker and education administrator, Chineze Anyaene-Abonyi.

The film, also recently garnered eight nominations at the 2020 Africa Movie Academy Awards.

The Executive Producer of The Milkmaid, Dr Oluseun Sowemimo, is a US-based Nigerian surgeon.

Oscars are awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry and regarded as the most famous and prestigious awards in the entertainment industry globally.

The 2021 and 93rd Oscars ceremony is billed to hold on April 25, 2021, in the US.