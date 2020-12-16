By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

West Bromwich Albion have announced the sack of head coach Slaven Bilic and assistant coaches, Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović.

Also sacked was First Team Coach Julian Dicks.

The sack came hours after the team drew 1-1 against former champions, Manchester City.

The baggies currently sit 19th on the Premier League table having garnered only seven points in the 13 games they have played so far.

They have only won one league match against Sheffield who bottom on the table.

Speculations have it that former England manager Sam Allardyce is likely to replace him as head coach as West Brom look to avoid relegation.

Bilic sacking comes after less than two years in the club. He oversaw the campaign that led the club back to the Premier League.

However, the Baggies have struggled on their return to the top-light leading to his sack.

West Brom Statement:

West Bromwich Albion have today parted company with Head Coach Slaven Bilić.

Assistant Coaches, Dean Računica and Danilo Butorović, and First Team Coach Julian Dicks have also left the club with immediate effect.

The Baggies are currently 19th in the Premier League table with seven points from 13 fixtures.

Albion would like to thank Slaven and his coaching staff for their efforts in achieving promotion last season and wishes them all well in the future.

The club will make no further comment at this time.

