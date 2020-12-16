Every arrangement has been concluded by the Bola Ige Centre for Justice to stage the 19th year Bola Ige Memorial Symposium on Thursday 17th December 2020.

The event is bill to hold at Osun Hall, Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State, by 11 am prompt, with participants, majorly Youth and Student Leaders who are drawn from the 6 Geopolitical Regions of Nigeria.

The Topic “19th year after Bola Ige: Assessment of Security Situation in Nigeria”, will be discussed by Mr Ade Ajakaiye, former AIG Zone 6, Calabar, who doubles as Ex – ADC to Chief Bola Ige alongside Comrade Mashood Erubami, Convener, Voters’ Assembly, under the Distinguished Chairmanship of Senator Biyi Durojaiye, a Prominent June 12 Activist from Ogun State, while we look forward to receiving Prof Wole Soyinka as our Distinguished Guest of Honour

Chief Host is Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, while the National Leader of All Progressives’ Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the Special Guest of Honour and Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State as Guest of Honour.

Father and Mother of the day are Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council of APC, Lagos State, and a renowned female Professor, (Mrs) Bolanle Awe.

Principal Hosts are very close Associates and Friends of Chief Bola Ige

The Late Minister of Justice and former Anthony General of the Federation’s Children, Mrs Funso Adegbola and Arc Muyiwa Ige are the Hosts for the Occasion.

The critical Stakeholders in the Nigerian security architect have equally been invited to find a lasting solution to the Security Situation in Nigeria, once and for all.

The lecture will be held with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, which implies “No face mask, no entry”, to start with.