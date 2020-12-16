By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church has said that the kidnapped students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State are somewhere between the Niger Republic and Nigeria.

He said God showed him the children were held hostage in a vision.

The cleric revealed this in a statement he released on Wednesday, warning that actions should be taken as soon as possible in order to avoid deaths of the abducted students.

Primate Ayodele also said the kidnap is a setup and some people are responsible just to terrorize the country.

“The kidnap was a set-up, there are some people behind it just to terrorise Nigeria, that is why I said those who deep hand into the destruction of Nigeria, COVID-19 has come to take them away.”

He told the parents of the kidnapped children that they should be patient and have faith in God that they would be rescued.