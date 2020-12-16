By Adejoke Adeleye

Five suspected cultists have been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police, Ogun State Command with the corpse of one of its members.

The five suspects were said to have been arrested on Monday with a dead body of a young man suspected to be a cultist too.

The suspects are: Babatunde Shittu, 25; Ayobami Morenikeji 15; Fidelis John 23; Abdullah Adegbenro 17 and Oyeyemi Bakare 20.

They were arrested following a distress call received at Sango area Command headquarters that a group of boys were seen with a male corpse in a tricycle heading towards Ota branding dangerous weapons like cutlasses, cudgels and sticks.

Upon a distress call, the area Commander, Sango Ota, ACP Monday Agbonnika quickly mobilised patrol team to the area where the hoodlums were met on rampage destroying people’s property and stealing from innocent members of the public along Ilo Awela road.

The police team engaged and subdued them, and five among them were subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, they informed the police that they went to party Mushin in Lagos and that on their way back, fight ensued among them and in the process, one of them was overran by a fast moving vehicle and he died on the spot.

They stated further that they were taking the corpse to the families of their attackers namely; Omo Ekun, Lampard and Anko purposely for revenge mission.

The hoodlums before the arrival of the police have damaged one Highlander SUV with registration number KJA 275GD belonging to one Emmanuel Adekoya, they also snatched an infinix phone from one Falola Olushola and a cash sum of N50,000 from Emmanuel Agbaje.

The corpse has been recovered from them and deposited at Ifo General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

He also appealed to parents to warn their children from partaking in any act capable of undermining the peace of the state as such act would be met with strict resistance.