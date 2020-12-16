By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian disc jockey and musician Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy, joins forces with “Power Rangers” crooner Teni, as she is set to drop her highly anticipated music video “Litty Lit.”

With behind the scene visuals from the soon to be released video, showing Cuppy in her native Yoruba aso oke outfit and gele, this one is about to be a Lagos party track.

“Litty Lit” comes after songs like “Jollof on the Jet” and “Karma” off the “Original Copy” album. The song is set to be released Thursday, December 16, 2020.

On October 13, 2017, Cuppy released “Green Light”, her first official single, featuring Nigerian singer and producer Tekno. She later dropped tracks like: “Vybe” Currency, Werk, Abena, Gelato among others.