Michael Adeshina

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, presided over this week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, who travelled to Daura, Katsina, last week Friday, participated virtually.

The meeting started with a Muslim prayer led by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd), and a Christian prayer led by the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire.

The meeting was physically attended by 15 ministers which include Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Education, Adamu Adamu, Agriculture, Sabo Nanono, Finance, Budget, National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Other Ministers are that of Defence, Major Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd), Environment, Mohammed Abubakar, Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of State for the Environment, Sharon Ikpeazu.

Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari was also physically present.

The Permanent Secretary, Ecological Funds Office, Mrs Habiba Lawal represented the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who is self-isolating with his spouse after some members of his family tested positive for COVID-19.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other ministers participated from their various offices in Abuja.