By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Members of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday announced their resignation from the party and formally joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Recall the the party was divided into two factions, in the twilight of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s first term in office, with Anslem Ojezua leading the faction loyal to the Governor, while Col. David Imuse (rtd), leading the faction loyal to former national chairman of party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

But, following the dissolution of all state chapters of the party by its national caretaker committee, the Imuse’s faction was recognized and appointed into the state chapter’s committee.

Led by former factional chairman Anselm Ojezua, the ‘Obaseki’s APC’ members cited loss of confidence in the national leadership of the party, alleging disobedience to the party constitution.

Ojezua who further announced their intention to join the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in the state, said the resolution was reached at an enlarged meeting of the State Executive Council (SEC) of APC Committee members and the chairmen of all the local government area chapters and all leaders of the party in the state.

The resolution which was signed by 22 executive members of the of the party, led by Mr. Ojezua and chairmen of the party across the 18 LGAs, said over 150, 000 their members and supporters have concluded plans to defect with them.

“Having reviewed the said activities, particularly the romance between the National Caretaker Committee and leaders of a parallel group called the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), who have been parading themselves as members of the All Progressives Congress in the state, in spite of their suspension from the party.

“It is hereby further resolved that “all our members should join other leaders and members who have earlier relocated to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with His Excellency Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu.

“Consequently, we encourage our teeming members and leaders at all levels of the party numbering over one hundred and fifty thousand (150,000) to also renounce their membership of the All Progressives Congress”, the resolution said.