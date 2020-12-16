By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases shoot up drastically on Tuesday, with the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, setting a new national record.

The nation posted a staggering 758 new infections in the last 24 hours, with Abuja ramping up 305 new cases, the highest to have been posted by any state in Nigeria.

The 758 new cases represented sharp contrast from the 201 cases recorded on Monday.

The second wave of the virus has clearly begun in Nigeria with huge figures being churned out daily.

Three deaths were also recorded on Tuesday to take the national death rate to 1,200.

Infections were recorded in 18 states and the FCT, with Abuja, Lagos and Kaduna recording above 100 cases.

While Lagos raked in 152 fresh cases, Kaduna posted 103 cases, while Bauchi recorded 44 cases and Gombe, 35 cases.

With today’s infections, total COVID-19 cases in Nigeria is now 74,132 cases, with 66,494 recoveries recorded.

See today’s infection figures below

FCT-305

Lagos-152

Kaduna-103

Bauchi-44

Gombe-35

Plateau-31

Rivers-17

Sokoto-15

Kwara-13

Kano-9

Ebonyi-8

Ogun-5

Osun-5

Oyo-4

Edo-4

Anambra-4

Bayelsa-2

Ekiti-1

Taraba-1

74,132 confirmed

66,494 discharged

1,200 deaths