By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Emmanuel Ibah, a member of the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has died of COVID-19 complications.

The NFF announced his death in a statement Tuesday night.

It said Ibah’s family confirmed his death.

Ibah, who also was Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, gave up the ghost on Tuesday morning to the virus as he was said to have underlying diabetic and hypertensive medical conditions.

Amaju Pinnick, president of the NFF in his reaction said he was lost for words.

He described the year as a tragic year on so many fronts.

Pinnick said: “We have lost another pillar on the Board. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace.”

Ibah was the third member of the NFF Executive Committee and the fourth key figure in the NFF to die this year.