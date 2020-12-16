Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, the Chief Missioner, Nasrul-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), has called on all loving parents to pray for the quick return of the abducted students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

Onike, in a statement on Wednesday, also urged them to share in the pains of those whose children were still in the custody of their abductors.

According to him, whoever knows the kind of attachment between a child and his/her parent would appreciate what is going through the minds of the affected parents now.

Onike said, “My appeal to the abductors is to become the one from whom compassion and love flourish, and not the one who is enemy and tormentor of mankind.”

The chief missioner, quoting scripturally, said: “Islam abhors aggression in whatever form and forbids banishing people from their homes unjustly.

“Such acts have punishments prescribed for them under Islamic laws.

“Allah Almighty says, ‘After this, it is ye, the same people, who slay among yourselves, and banish a party of you from their homes; assist (Their enemies) against them, in guilt and rancour [Quran 2: 85].”

He said that more condemnable was the fact that this inhuman act was meted to the innocent and defenceless school children.

Onike said: “The Gracious God will have mercy on those who are merciful. Have mercy on those who are on earth, Allah in heavens will have mercy on you. (Hadith)

“He is not of us who does not have mercy on young children and does not recognise honour of the elderly.” (Hadith)

Also, President of the Society, Mr Olaniyi Yusuf, called on the Federal Government to speed up actions toward ensuring that the schoolboys soon return safely to their families.

Olaniyi, however, prayed for the quick return of all other kidnapped Nigerians and also for a secured, united, just, peaceful and prosperous country.

Some students of the boarding school were kidnapped on Friday night by gunmen.