By Taiwo Okanlawon

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has revealed that his administration’s intere was to change the society through education.

Jonathan said it was this core objectives of his administration that made him intervened in the almajirai case and invested much in it.

Jonather disclosed this in his speech at the presentation of “Dear President Goodluck Jonathan”, a book written in his honour by former managing editor of Daily Times Bonaventure Melah.

Jonathan said; “My interest was to change society through education. No matter what we do to elevate Nigeria, without education, society would find it difficult to change. That was my personal view.

“That was also why I intervened in the almajirai case. We needed to elevate them above that level, because of the many social problems they were causing.

“I strongly believe that if there must be a change in Nigeria, we must be competent scientifically and technologically, because technology rules the world today.”