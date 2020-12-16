The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Libya’s General Authority of Youth and Sports have agreed to further cooperate in supporting the country’s youth.

Abdulkadir Musse, UNICEF special representative in Libya, and Bashir al-Qantari, president of the general authority, met in Tripoli and agreed to focus on supporting sports for development initiatives and stressing the importance of sports for children and youth’s development, according to UNICEF.

The two sides also agreed to focus on building the capacities of young women and men nationwide to run social entrepreneurship, the UN agency said in a statement.