By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Muhammadu Buhari’s life has been a record of steadfast service to the nation, former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan delivers his verdict on the president on Wednesday.

Jonathan’s verdict on Buhari came on the eve of the president’s 78th birthday on Thursday.

Jonathan, in a statement felicitated with Buhari on the occasion of his 78th birthday, wishing him God’s blessings as he leads the nation.

He acknowledged Buhari’s long-standing commitment to the country, adding that he had previously held key positions of leadership in service “to our dear nation.”

“I join your family, friends, political associates and all Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 78 birthday.

“Yours has been a record of steadfast service to our nation at different political eras; having served as a military officer, military governor, minister, Head of State and now President of Nigeria.

“As you celebrate, on behalf of my family, I pray that God will keep you in perfect health and grant you the wisdom and strength to steer the ship of our nation to more enviable and loftier heights of peace and prosperity for all. Happy Birthday Your Excellency,” he said.

Buhari was born on December 17, 1942.

Buhari is a retired Major General of the Nigerian Army and served as military head of state from 1983 to 1985 and became civilian president from 2015 till date after he won a re-election in 2019.