President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has assured women from his home state of Yobe that he will support the state Governor Mai Mala Buni in his efforts to broaden opportunity for women participation in governance.

Lawan gave the assurance on Tuesday when some women from Yobe State led by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Khadija Abba Ibrahim paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

“It is our desire to see that our state produces many more women holding political offices, appointed and elective offices.

“I am sure that His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni will assure you of that. I want to assure you that I will support him fully to ensure that we get more women into elected offices as well as appointed offices.

“He (Governor) has already done so much for the youths in the state. I can’t think of any more youth-friendly Governor in Nigeria than our Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“Most of his appointees in Yobe are youths and of course there are women but I think we need to do more. I will support our Governor to ensure that you get more positions.

“Personally, I believe that women should be given all the opportunities to go to school because that is where you have the opportunity to empower our girls.

“That is not to say that those who don’t go to school will not have any role to play. The more we get our girls educated, the more opportunities that open up for them. Boundless opportunities. We will continue to support our girls to go to school. I believe in that absolutely,” Lawan said.

Hon. Khadija Abba Ibrahim said the purpose of the visit was to enlist the support of the Senate President who she described as gender friendly in their quest for more participation of women in governance.

“We are here to solicit your advice and wise counsel on elective position for women come 2023. We are here to seek for your words of wisdom as we believe that you are very gender friendly person.

“In elective position, we are praying that from counselorship up to chairmanship, to House of Assembly, you will assist, in collaboration with our amiable Governor to see to it that more women are involved in elective positions,” Hon Khadija Abba Ibrahim said.