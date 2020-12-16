GET UP TO I.5 MILLION NAIRA IN THE GEELY PRE-SALES OFFER

The all new GEELY EMGRAND 7; a car that combines a smooth aerodynamic design, comfort, safety and intuitive control is finally open for grasp.

Make a refundable commitment of #200,000 only, for the purchase of every one of GEELY EMGRAND X7; Get #400,000 discount at your purchase point

HURRY NOW! THE FIRST 100u CARS SALES COMES WITH ADDITIONAL:

• 3 YEAR FREE SERVICE CONTRACT WORTH #350,000

• 3 YEAR FREE COMPREHENSIVE INSURANCE WORTH #750,000

For more information Visit https://geely.ng/presales Call – 08082935810 Email- info@geely.ng

Terms and Conditions apply