Governor Kayode Fayemi

By Ariwodola Idowu

Governor Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of Mr Samuel Ibidunmoye and Mr Victor Adeuya as the new Surveyor-General, Auditor-General respectively.

These approvals are contained in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode in Ekiti state.

The appointment of the new Auditor-General was confirmed by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, the statement said.

He will take over from the current Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Kayode, who is retiring next Monday.

Meanwhile, the two appointments, according to the statement, takes effect from Monday, Dec. 21.

NAN

READ ALSO  Fayemi to host Best of Nollywood Awards