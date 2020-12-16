By Ariwodola Idowu
Governor Kayode Fayemi has approved the appointment of Mr Samuel Ibidunmoye and Mr Victor Adeuya as the new Surveyor-General, Auditor-General respectively.
These approvals are contained in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode in Ekiti state.
The appointment of the new Auditor-General was confirmed by the State House of Assembly on Wednesday, the statement said.
He will take over from the current Auditor-General, Mr Daniel Kayode, who is retiring next Monday.
Meanwhile, the two appointments, according to the statement, takes effect from Monday, Dec. 21.
NAN
What do you think?