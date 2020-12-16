A top official of U.S. oil giant, ExxonMobil, has confirmed the death of a staff member of the company in a fire incident at the ExxonMobil Qua Iboe Terminal (QIT) in Akwa Ibom.

The official, Mr Ozemoya Okordion, confirmed on Tuesday that the incident occurred on Dec. 13 in Ibeno.

The ExxonMobil facility is located in Mkpanak community in the Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

Okordion, who is the Government Relations Advisor, Public and Government Affairs of the company, said that two employees were injured in the incident and that one of the employees later died.

Okordion expressed sadness over the incident, assuring that the management of ExxonMobil would provide support to the family of the dead worker.

“The safety of our workforce and community remain our priority at all times,” he said, noting that investigation into the incident had since commenced.

The dead worker was described as a supervisor working in the processing area of the QIT facility.

The QIT processing area has since been cordoned off.