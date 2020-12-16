The Burkinabe Minister of Trade, Industry and Handicrafts, Harouna Kaboré, on Tuesday, reminded producers, importers, sellers and users that firecrackers or explosive toys are strictly banned across the country, an official statement said in Ouagadougou.

“There will be no exception to this order,” underlined the statement, adding that any offenders will be punished in accordance with the laws in force.

According to observers, security concerns prompted the authorities to ban the use of these explosives, which are popular with young people during the end-of-year festivities.