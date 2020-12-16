By Taiwo Okanlawon

Award-winning Afropop singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has cancelled his first-ever DMW live in concert which was slated to hold December 28th, 2020.

The ‘FEM’ crooner made this known on his social media platforms, saying the show was halted due to a rise in COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Lagos State.

The much-anticipated concert was scheduled to hold at the Eko hotel & suite Lagos.

According to the singer, cancelling the event at this time was the best thing to do, adding that the safety and well being of his fans is more important to him.

He wrote, “Following increased and overwhelming concerns with the rise of Covid-19 cases in Lagos, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming ‘Davido Presents DMW Live In Concert’ scheduled to take place on Dec 28th.

“The health and well-being of our fans, employees and artists is of paramount importance so whilst we are disappointed, we know it is the right thing to do.

“Thank you to everyone that purchased tables. Your support brought us way closer to sold-out status than we expected in a very uncertain time!

“We look forward to bringing you a DMW live in concert in the very near future. In the meantime, stay safe, sanitised and socially distanced. Thank you for your understanding and Merry Christmas in advance!”

In March, Davido postponed his ‘A Good Time’ North American Tour due to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).