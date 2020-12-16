A Christian group, Christian Social Movement of Nigeria (CSMN) said a Christian president for Nigeria in 2023 is non-negotiable.

It said the search for a consensus candidate must begin now.

The group went further to sound the bugle, urging the church and Nigerian Christians to get involved in electing the next leader.

“God Almighty is interested in politics because He is the Kingmaker.

“The process of crowning rulers in this age is through politics, therefore the Church must redefine its theology of separation of Church and State”, said the group in a statement signed by Esanerovo Agbodo.

The Lagos-based group, which has Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, a 2014 National Conference member, as executive secretary called for a serious-minded Christian President to take over from President Buhari in 2023.

In the statement mailed to P.M.News Wednesday, the group said the election of a Christian to pilot the affairs of Nigeria in these hard times will restore balance and moderation to the country after the flagrant display of politics of religion seen in the past five years.

“The Christian faith preaches love for all and as such would heal the wounds of the past”, said the group in a statement signed by Esanerovo Agbodo.

The group flayed Buhari over his inability to unite Nigerians due to sentiments, nepotism and tribalism.

It therefore called on Nigerian leaders in the future to learn lessons from the hardship Nigerians are suffering today because of round pegs in square holes.

“CSMN insists that Nigeria belongs to all citizens whether Muslim, Christian, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo or any other religion or ethnic group. Therefore, everyone should be treated equally to achieve a better nation for all.

“President Buhari has failed to prove himself as a father to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations and this is bad for the progress and unity of the country.

“CSMN therefore calls on any Christian that will take over as President of Nigeria in 2023 to exhibit love and kindness to all Nigerians in appointments and in the general development of the country without religious or ethnic sentiments but competence.

Among others, the group also called on all Christians across Nigeria to note that Christian participation in politics is now an existential issue.

“Christians must therefore deliberately, strategically, and intelligently be involved in politics’, it said.

It asked Christians who see politics as a channel to satisfy selfish personal interests from the proceeds of corruption to amend their ways and place the collective interests of the Body of Christ and the entire Nation above personal interests because they will give account to God on the last day.

It said that the search for a credible Christian consensus candidate to contest and occupy the position of the President in 2023 must commence now.

It also urged Nigerian youths to be strategically engaged to understand the political dynamics of Nigeria and be deployed as game changers to save and preserve their future and the future of our great country.

Nigeria has had several Christian leaders in the last 60 years, beginning from Nnamdi Azikiwe, the titular president after Nigeria’s independence, from 1960-January 1966.

Thereafter, Aguiyi Ironi and Yakubu Gowon held the reins of power as military heads of state between January 1966, up till 29 July, 1975.

In 1976, after an aborted coup that led to the assassination of Murtala Muhammed, a Christian, Olusegun Obasanjp took over till October 1979.

Obasanjo re-emerged 20 years later and governed till 2007.

Goodluck Jonathan, a christian, succeeded a muslim and ruled between 2010 till 2015, before a muslim took over.