President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate opening of Nigeria’s border posts at four entry points.

Minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed listed the entry points as Seme near Badagry in Lagos State and Illela in Sokoto State.

The other two are Maigatari in Jigawa state and Mfun in the south-south.

Ahmed announced this at the end of the 28th virtual FEC meeting on Wednesday.

She said other entry points will be opened by December 31, 2020.