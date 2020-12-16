Daniel Ekugo and Taiwo Okanlawon

Two staff of Bel Implex, a subsidiary of Boulos, have reportedly died of electrocution due to faulty electrical conveyor belt.

The electric power accident at Bel Implex, a Nigerian distribution company for motorcycles, power bikes, tricycles, and outboard motors, involved 3 workers.

PM News exclusively gathered that the incident involving three workers occurred in the company at Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

One of the workers identified as Osas died on spot, another one died before getting to Aderemi hospital while the third is unconscious at the time of filing this report.

