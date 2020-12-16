By Abankula

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday sent a belated congratulations to United States President-elect Joe Biden.

Bolsonaro, along with Russian and Mexican Presidents notably declined to congratulate Biden after his victory was declared on 7 November.

The Brazilian leader had hoped that Donald Trump, his political model, would upturn the verdict.

But on Monday, the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s victory and sealed Trump’s unrealistsic hopes of retaining power.

“Words of welcome to President Joe Biden, with my best wishes and hope that the United States will remain ‘the land of the free and the homeland of the brave’,” Bolsonaro wrote in a statement released by the Department of Business foreigners.

“I will be ready to work with you and continue to build the alliance between Brazil and the United States, in defence of sovereignty, democracy and freedom around the world, as well as in matters of trade integration ”, he adds.

Washington and Brasilia launched talks on a free trade agreement last year.

But the political alternation in the White House could change the situation, Joe Biden seeming willing to take a harsher approach than Donald Trump vis-à-vis Brazil on issues such as Amazon deforestation, human rights or trade.

*Source: Reuters/NAN