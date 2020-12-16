By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Activist and co-convener, Bring Back our Girls (BBOG) campaign, Aisha Yesufu has predicted that after Boko Haram terrorists are done in the North, they would face the south.

The activist said this in a post on Twitter pointing that previously, the terrorist were operating in the North East and now they have attacked the North West.

She said ” When Boko haram are done with the North they will face the South. If you think this is none of your business, some thought it wasn’t their business when it was happening in North East now it is.

Her comments are coming in the light of the attack on Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State which the notorious terrorist group Boko Haram has claimed responsibility.

According to Aisha Nigerians should be wary as she said “Terrorist attack to anyone anywhere is terrorist attack to everyone everywhere.

