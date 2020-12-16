By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

West Bromwich Albion have confirmed the appointment of Sam Allardyce as head coach barely 12 hours after announcing the exit of Slaven Bilic.

Big Sam as Allardyce is popularly called is now mandated to change the fortune of the club and rescue them from the shackles of relegation.

Alongside Allardyce, Sammy Lee his long-time assistant was also appointed by West Brom.

The 66-year-old manager following his appointment with West Brom has now taken the reins at eight Premier League clubs.

Some of the clubs he has previously managed are Bolton Wanderers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace.

His last appointment was with Everton.

West Brom sporting director after Big Sam’s appointment said that they now have a manager with a proven Premier League pedigree and a track record of improving every club he has managed.

“We believe and, more importantly, Sam believes we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival.”