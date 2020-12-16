By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition winner, Laycon, has been presented with the keys of the apartment he won as part of his N85 million prize.

Apart from the N30m cash, Laycon, whose full name is Lekan Agbeleshe. had other rewards.

The two bedroom apartment, donated by Revolution Plus, was delivered to Laycon on Tuesday.

The apartment is located at Flourish Residence Eluju, in Bogije, Ibeju-Lekki LGA of Lagos.

Innoson Motors also donated an SUV, while Scanfrost gave him home appliances.