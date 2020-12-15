The Zamfara chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended the one-week strike it embarked upon to protest the poor remuneration of medical doctors working in the state.

Dr Mannir Bature, the Chairman of NMA announced the suspension in a statement in Gusau on Tuesday.

The NMA had on Dec. 10 directed its members to embark on a one week strike.

“I write to inform the general public that the NMA has suspended the one week strike it embarked upon last week Thursday,” Bature said.

According to him, suspension of the strike followed approval of the restoration of call duty allowances to all medical doctors working with the state government by Gov. Bello Matawalle.

“This is the outcome of an extensive meeting between representatives of the government and NMA.

“Consequently, the solidarity strike embarked upon by NMA Zamfara is hereby suspended.

“The NMA, Zamfara chapter wishes to commend all its members for the support and cooperation.

“We register our profound appreciation to Gov. Bello Matawalle for his prompt intervention,” the NMA chairman said.